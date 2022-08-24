Community leadership & service to be celebrated at Chamber’s annual awards gala

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber’s 2022 annual awards gala will celebrate community excellence and honor the individuals, organizations and businesses who have shown their commitment to making a positive impact on the Santa Maria Valley community.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Center in Santa Maria.

In addition to recognizing the award recipients, the Chamber’s new Board of Directors will be formally introduced during the event, and outgoing Board members will be recognized.

This year’s annual Awards Gala includes happy hour from 6 p.m to 7 p.m, and the awards ceremony from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can register online here.