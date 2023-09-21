Community meeting held for rotating safe parking proposal at SLO Naz Church

Wednesday evening, more than 100 neighbors gathered at the San Luis Obispo Church of the Nazarene to discuss ongoing plans to use the site as a temporary parking site for the homeless.

“What we are proposing is 12 spots," said CAPSLO homeless services manager, Jack Lahey. "So, it is smaller than Railroad’s, and it is smaller than the proposed Palm Street site that I am sure you all are familiar with."

Since the City of San Luis Obispo closed its safe parking site at Railroad Square in August, they have been searching for multiple spots in town to be part of their new rotating parking initiative.

And though city officials made clear that no decision would be made at Wednesday’s meeting, several community members shared both their concerns and support for the plans.

“The safety of our kids needs to be our highest priority and unfortunately with homelessness comes a lot of issues with crime, drug use and alcohol abuse, and there are a lot of issues with that,” Todd Gailey said in opposition to the proposal.

“This is a creative way to solve a problem. If it doesn’t work out as we hoped, it can end. But can't we just give it a try,” said one San Luis Obispo neighbor in support of having SLO Naz Church be a temporary parking site for the homeless.

Others say they came out to the meeting to simply find out more.

“I am not for or against it. I want to know what the City is going to do to surround the community here,” said San Luis Obispo resident, Charlotte Janis.

During Wednesday’s meeting, CAPSLO homeless services manager, Jack Lahey explained that if the lot at SLO Naz Church was incorporated into the rotating parking cycle, license plate placards would be assigned to each of the registered vehicles to strictly limit who is allowed on-site.

“We provide case management, we provide meals, we provide laundry services, we provide showers, and we work with them to develop a housing plan,” Lahey added.

He says bathrooms and dumpsters would be locked and reserved for the use of those registered in the program, adding that site captains would also be present at each of their rotating parking sites to be a point of contact for CAPSLO and city officials and establish relationships with the registered safe parkers.

And while safety remains a top concern for neighbors, one former tenant at the now-closed Railroad Parking site asked the public for understanding.

“Our modus operandi (method of operating) is the same as when we lived in said neighborhoods like yours. You are not to be afraid of us in any way whatsoever,” he said.

City officials say they will be looking to add four to six additional locations for their rotating parking model before the program gets started.