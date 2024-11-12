Community meeting to discuss working conditions for farmworkers

Today in Santa Maria, a community meeting will discuss better working conditions for farmworkers in Santa Barbara County.

Starting at 3 p.m., community members are invited to hear about strategies aiming to improve working conditions while protecting agricultural operations.

Key points and suggestions for improvements will then be brought to the Board of Supervisors to discuss potential changes that can be made. The Farmworker Conditions in Santa Barbara County Temporary Ad Hoc Advisory Committee consists of First District Supervisor Das Williams and Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

“Agricultural work is hard work and the ag industry is a very important sector in our County. We intend to bring together various experts and stakeholders to further examine the unique labor, health, and housing conditions of farmworkers in our County and to discuss what could improve their lives while sustaining the viability of the agricultural sector in our County." Supervisor Joan Hartmann

The meeting will also include expert panels on topics like wages, healthy and safety and housing in Santa Barbara County. This will then be followed by public comments.

Those interested can stop by the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration in the Board of Supervisors room (511 Lakeside Parkway).