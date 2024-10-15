Community meetings will discuss Milpas crosswalk project in Santa Barbara

The two meetings in Santa Barbara will provide updates on the Milpas Crosswalk Safety and Sidewalk Widening Project.

Today, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., attendees will get to hear about design updates to the project. New intersection illustrations will have curb alignments, walkway improvements, bus stop features and more. The meeting will be taking place over Zoom.

A second meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Franklin Elementary School.

Local business owners have brought up concerns over the removal of trees. The city has shared that of the 95 trees in the project area, 82 will remain. Additionally, about 37 locations have been identified for new street trees.

Construction is set to begin in 2027.