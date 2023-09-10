Community members attend the annual Sheriff's Family Day event

Community members gathered on Saturday for Sheriff's Family Day at the Madonna Meadows.

People of all ages got a chance to meet local law enforcement and first responders and saw demonstrations. KSBY News caught up with some of the attendees who had finished watching the CHP helicopter demonstration.

“We came out to the Madonna and to see all the good stuff, the helicopters, the fire trucks, the ambulances, the harbor patrol boat….and it's a great time to bring out the kids and see all the great people that help us and serve our community,” said Robert and Gianni Mariani.

Organizers say the event is held annually in September at the Madonna Meadows in San Luis Obispo.