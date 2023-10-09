Watch Now
KSBY News
Posted at 9:49 PM, Oct 08, 2023
 Community members came out to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Ten Commandments at a special event held on Sunday in Guadalupe.

The "Ten Commandments" was filmed in Guadalupe, and it was the largest movie set in the world.

When filming was completed, the set was left and buried in the sands.

In the century that's followed, the site was rediscovered and artifacts found and shared.

"It is extremely important to preserve the history for the future because all of this of the 1920s, the silent films produced in the 1920s, probably 95% of all of that is gone. It is. There are no pictures, no artifacts, no nothing left from that time period,” said Erika Weber, Executive Director at the Dunes Center.

Sunday's celebration featured music and comedy entertainment, special one-day five-dollar specials from many of Guadalupe's restaurants, screenings, panel discussions, and a car show.

