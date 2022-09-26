Community members celebrate diversity at the International Festival in Los Osos

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church celebrated the return of its International Festival in Los Osos.

The festival opened with the parade of nations honoring multiculturalism with many flags.

The event had food booths inspired by Filipino, Mexican, And Peruvian communities.

There was also a local touch with seafood from our shared shores, American hot dogs, brats, and beer.

Along with food, there were also games for children, face painting, and multiple performing groups.

“People coming out to support our church, to support especially with the food, they like our food, they like all the Mexican and Filipino food, they help us gain more money for the church," said Albert Calizo, the 2022 International Festival chairperson.

All proceeds are going towards church non-profit activities and programs.