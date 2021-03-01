Community members celebrate last day of Black History Month at a San Luis Obispo park

Dozens of community members celebrated on the last day of Black History Month with a festival in San Luis Obispo.

On Sunday, Emerson Park was filled with sounds of musical performances, speeches and dancing for a festival organized by community members and volunteers.

Festival organizer and emcee, Josh Powell, said the event is more than just a celebration of Black History Month.

"In reality, it is a protest in the way that Black joy is resistance," Powell said. "A lot of times, people want to shut down folks who are too loud or dance too often, they want to shun those types of folks, so I'm like, let's just be loud, let's be us for a day!"