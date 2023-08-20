Community members celebrate St. Anthony Celebration in Pismo Beach

Sunday was day three of the festivities for the St. Anthony Celebration in Pismo Beach.

This is the 65th anniversary of the St. Anthony Celebration in Pismo Beach, which is a weekend full of worship, dancing, and food.

Community members were invited to join the city of Pismo Beach in celebrating St. Anthony and partake in Portuguese traditions such as the St. Anthony's fiesta.

A parade was held Sunday and kicked off at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Pismo Pier and making its way to the St. Anthony grounds.

"It happens every year. It started here many, many years ago when the Portuguese immigrants came. They wanted to do the same thing that they do back in the old country and honor Saint Anthony," Rose Marie Dias, St. Anthony's parade coordinator told KSBY.

The celebration kicked off on Friday and will run through Monday.