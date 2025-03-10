Community members embrace longer days as daylight saving time begins

If you woke up feeling a bit more tired than usual on Sunday, your clock might be to blame.

Daylight saving time has officially begun, meaning that some people lost an hour of sleep as the clocks jumped forward by one hour on Sunday morning.

It also means the sun will rise and set later, making way for longer days this summer.

Here on the Central Coast, community members say they are ready to spring forward along with their clocks.

"Now that it's light out, there's so many more activities in our area. It's so great. [...] I'm happy about it," Gina Degirolamo, a local resident, said.

Maureen Fox, a Cambria resident, is excited about doing more outdoor activities with later daylight hours.

"[We can] ride our bike after work, we'll see more sunsets, and even just be more inclined to go to dinner and sit on a patio," Fox said. "It's very helpful for people who work all day. It extends my day and lets me get out more."

As you turn your clocks forward on Sunday, the American Red Cross says it's also a good idea to test your smoke alarms.