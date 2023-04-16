Community members enjoy annual kite festival in Santa Maria

Kites soared across the skies above Rotary Centennial Park Saturday in Santa Maria.

The free annual family kite festival provided professional demonstrations, contests, food, vendors and music.

One of the event's sponsors, The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, gave away small kites for free.

"It's just a really fun event to come out to spend time with your family and explore what the Santa Maria Valley has to offer," said Jenn Malone, Santa Maria Discovery Museum executive director.

If any kites were damaged during the event, a free 'hospital' was onsite for repairs.

There were also kite ambassadors from the American Kite Fliers Association on-site to help attendees and ensure smooth flying.

The event is sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, and PLAY, Inc.