Community members enjoy Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival

The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival showcased more than 100 wines from over 50 wineries from the Central Coast and beyond.

The event celebrated 26 years on Saturday.

Ticket prices ranged from $30 to $150.

The event also featured live music.

KSBY stopped by the event and spoke to people about why they enjoy the wine festival.

"My favorite part of this event is just the people that come back year after year. Not only that, this year we have 65 wineries and breweries. We have so many amazing activities for the people [to enjoy.] Sidecar tours around the lake. We have axe throwing. We have paddleboat rides, wine, glass painting and so much more," said Josh Cross, the President and CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce.

A portion of event proceeds will help benefit the Charles Paddock Zoo.