Community members express gratitude for Lake Fire firefighters

Los Olivos residents found ways to show their thanks and appreciation for the firefighters who have been responding to the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara county.

Several gathered along roads, waving and honking as responders drove by. Things like drinks and snacks were given out to those stopped, while signs expressed words of immense appreciation to those driving by.

I can speak for all the firefighters at any time. We see people on the side of the road or they make signs and they're. And they're just smiling and and thankful for what we do. We really appreciate it. It always improves morale because these firefighters are away from their families for extended period of time for throughout the fire season. And so any any appreciation is always welcome. We thank them. Scott Safechuck, Public Information Officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Resident Heather Mason and her family had been out the entire in front of their ranch, California Sport Horses, with drinks, cookies, snacks and sandwiches to pass out.

So it's just we just want them to feel appreciated and know that, you know, we do take notice and it does mean a lot to us. I mean, we have horses and animals and it's you know, it's not just about the house. It's about, you know, our our families and our animals and they protect us. So we are very appreciative of that. Heather Mason, Los Olivos resident

As of July 9, the Lake Fire has burned 26,176 acres with 12% containment. Thank you to the firefighters on the scene of the fire.