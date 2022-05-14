Community members fundraising for new skate park in Cambria

In downtown Cambria, across from the Veterans Memorial Hall, sits an empty dirt lot that used to be home to the Cambria skate park.

During the pandemic, in the spring of 2020, the skate park was torn down after being deemed unsafe due to structural issues.

"Kids need something to do every day. I grew up in this town and there's still nothing to do," said Chelsie Foster, Cambria Skate Park Initiative Organizer.

Foster says Cambria offers a long list of great outdoor activities, but she is working to put skateboarding back on that list.

"Skateboarding brings a lot of elements together for all ages," said Foster.

Children in the community lost not only their skate park but also a place to hang out with friends.

Through various fundraising events, Skate Cambria has raised $420,000 of their $650,000 goal to build a new skate park.

"We're at a very critical part of the project and that is the fundraising gap," said Juli Amodei, Cambria Skate Park Project Manager.

The new skate park plan shows a modern concrete skate park that will require little maintenance and promote community events.

"We have very little to do for our children in the Cambria area. We're calling on our Central Coast friends, please Central Coast friends, we need your help," said Amodei.

The skate park building plan has been approved by the Cambria Community Services District, but they need to close the gap in funding before they can break ground.

"Cambria is very special. It's kind of like the heart of California and it represents some of the best parts of California and with this being in the center of town, what better place to bring the community together," said Foster.

Members of the skate park initiative are hoping to break ground on the new skate park by this fall, but they still need to reach their fundraising goal before they can do so. If you're interested in donating, you can do so on their website or buy a brick from their brick campaign here.