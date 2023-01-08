Community members gather for inaugural Joey De Anda memorial fun run

Community members gathered at Waller Park in Orcutt to remember the life and legacy of fallen Santa Barbara County firefighter paramedic Joey De Anda by participating in a memorial fun run.

De Anda was a Central Coast native, graduating from Cal Poly in June 2018 while working simultaneously for San Luis Ambulance, AMR, Cal Fire, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

In 2022, De Anda passed away in an off-duty skiing accident.

Marking one year since De Anda’s passing, his loved ones have organized a memorial fun run to celebrate his amazing life and legacy.

De Anda’s family and friends have been working to keep his memory alive, creating a new award for Santa Barbara County Fire Department recruits, and receiving recognition from state legislators.