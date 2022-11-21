Community members gather for vigil in honor of those lost to anti-transgender violence

Sunday is Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Community members gathered on the steps of the San Luis Obispo Courthouse for a vigil in honor of those lost to anti-transgender violence.

At the courthouse speakers shared their experiences before moving to the Gala Pride and Diversity Center for a vigil and a community care gathering.

"we wanted today and we wanted this space this year to be about survival. That's a lot what we talked about because we have a lot of forms of violence that a lot of people we have lost to. And a lot of people are still fighting through as little as well. The survival aspect of this conversation today is both about what has happened in the past. The people that have built this road for us and who have died doing so, who have given everything to just live their lives but also the people that are here right now that are continuing to fight, that are living together and through this and support each other. And I saw a lot and heard a lot of support today. And that was amazing," said Ila Moncrief, Trans Central Coast Chair.

Transgender day of remembrance was started in honor of Rita Hester, a black transgender activist who was killed in 1998.