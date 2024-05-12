Community members gathered at the SLO Public Market to celebrate the third annual AAPI Festival

Community members came together to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Festival on Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo Public Market was filled with local Asian American and Pacific Islander vendors and featured lots of delicious foods, beautiful art, and performances.

"We do have these diverse cultures existing here in San Luis Obispo," said Ashlyn Fuijoka, the Nikkie student union culture chair. "It not only gives us a chance to show our pride in our culture but also show the other people in our community like what we are about, and they can also take that opportunity to learn about it as well."

This is the third year Asian American and Pacific Islander San Luis Obispo has organized this festival.