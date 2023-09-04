Community members gathered for a benefit concert in Los Osos on Sunday.

The funds raised are going to be used to provide the South Bay Community Center with emergency equipment-- in the event of an emergency.

Organizers with "Unity in Community" say they have been raising money for the equipment for a while and even raised $5,000 dollars before Sunday's concert.

“The community here in Los Osos is super tight and loves to get together and support each other. Today we are doing a joint fundraiser with the South Bay Community Center and celebrate Los Osos and other local nonprofits to raise money to gear up as an emergency response center for the community center,” said event organizer, Paul Irving.

“Unity in Community" is also hosting an event on Wednesday to clean up the graffiti that was left on the outside of the community center.

The event starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in helping.