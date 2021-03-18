Community members go bald for childhood cancer research

More than a dozen people lined up to get their heads shaved Wednesday at Trilogy Monarch Dunes in Nipomo.

The event was a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which supports pediatric cancer research.

Cort Baker participated in the event once before and came up with the idea to hold this one at Trilogy while trying to cut his own hair during the pandemic.

"I've done a shave for St. Baldrick's in 2016 and we raised a bunch of money and I said, 'well, this is a great community, let's try it here,'" he said.

Three women were among the participants.

"As we've been doing fundraising, we have been really touched hearing people's stories who are, who've been impacted by childhood cancer so it really brings it home," said Justine Spelman.

The group raised more than $45,000 for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

Since 2005, St. Baldrick's says it has funded more than $306 million to support childhood cancer research