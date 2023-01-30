Community members host dance class for local woman battling cancer

Local community members gathered at a Grover Beach home for a fundraiser dance class on Sunday afternoon.

Jo-Ann Dubois is currently battling pancreatic and liver cancer and cannot leave her home, so the community brought a dance class to her.

Jo-Ann and her daughter, Terry, are regulars at many Zumba classes in the five cities area.

They both are known for being the life of the party and come dressed up for every themed class.

"My mom got me into Zumba, oh, probably eight years ago, and we used to take these classes, and she loved them," said Jo-Ann's daughter, Terry Pearson. "They were powerful classes. They'd last an hour, and she would make it all the way through to the end, and I'd be dying, and everybody else would be dying. And she was in her eighties."

The fundraiser raised money to help the Dubois family cover the costs of Jo-Ann's extensive medical bills.