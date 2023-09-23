Community members in Atascadero participated in the Long Walk Home fundraiser

Community members walked around the City of Atascadero to raise funds for a local non-profit. The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) held its 12th annual Long Walk Home fundraiser.

The fundraiser was more than a walk. Participants also got to enjoy games, live music, and a barbecue.

“It really just brings community together,” said Austin Solhelm, the Director of Operations and Development for ECHO. “It takes people out of that isolation and gives people that opportunity to bond and come together.”

Solhelm said they have raised roughly $50,000 this year through the event.

“We're just so excited because so many members of the community come together to help us put this event on,” added Solhelm. “Whether it's our sponsors that are helping us with the t shirts, the amazing volunteers that are helping in the barbecue, or our residents who even pitched in to bake the cookies for today's event.”

According to ECHO, the organization has helped 131 people successfully find housing since January of this year.

