Community members in Santa Maria learn what to do during a disaster

A disaster training for community members was held in Santa Maria Tuesday.

An emergency services specialist from the Santa Maria Fire Department hosted the training.

The training focused on holiday cooking fires and and how to detect possible fire hazards.

The main goals were to teach people about what to do in disasters, what supplies they should keep at home and in the car, and how to evacuate correctly.

"We want the message to make sure that everybody is prepared and knows each thing that needs to be done to have preventive fire," said Evelyn Marroquin, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department program specialist.

If you are interested in attending a future training, the emergency preparedness workshop is held every other month.