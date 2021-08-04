Community members in Santa Maria participate in National Night Out

The Santa Maria community came together on Tuesday for National Night Out.

The nationwide event seeks to boost connections between local law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The Santa Maria Police Department hosted their event at Acquistapace Park featuring free hot dogs and chips, informational booths, youth activities and live music.

"I think it's nice for everybody, the police department the community it's nice to get out and have a big open area," said Santa Maria Police Chief, Marc Schneider. "I think everybody feels very safe walking around with great interaction being able to kind of talk and just hear from the different kids and it's just a great time."

This is the first time the Santa Maria Police Department has held its event at the new Acquistapace Park. The event is usually held at the Veteran's Memorial Park.

This is the 38th year of National Night Out. Other Central Coast police departments who participated in the event include, Atascadero, Carpinteria, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay.