Community members invited to donate holiday gifts to local children through the Angel Tree Project

Central Coast Toy store, Whiz Kids Toys is hosting its annual Angel Tree toy drive with charity partners Rita's Rainbows, Jack's Helping Hands, and local elementary schools.

This project which has been hosted for more than 10 years now, donates hundreds of holiday gifts each year to local babies, kids, and teens in need.

On Sunday, one local baseball team, the Central Coast Phillies 10u, and their coach, Trenton Salin, stopped by Whiz Kids Toys so that each of the players could participate in the project and give back to the community.

"The Angel Tree is where you pick a gift for a kid. A kid that might not get a present for Christmas," Ryker, a Central Coast Phillies 10u player told KSBY.

Gift donations are currently being accepted at Whiz Kids Toys during store hours; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.