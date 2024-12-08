Community members join 'Reindeer Run' 5k in support of local organization

With warmer temperatures hitting San Luis Obispo this weekend, people threw on their running shorts to take part in Saturday morning's annual "Reindeer Run" 5K Fun Run.

Participants started in Mitchell Park and ran across town while dressed in festive costumes.

The event raised money for SLO County Friday Night Live— a program that aims to help local youth create positive change and spread awareness about mental health and substance abuse.

"This is kind of a celebration of our community and really bringing people together to do something positive. On the big scheme of things, that's really what our program is all about is community health and wellness, so I think this is a really great, fun representation of that," Megan Frauenheim, a SLO County Friday Night Live coordinator, told KSBY.

The money raised from Saturday's event will reportedly fund scholarships for the program.

Organizers say roughly 250 people participated, and another 50 volunteered.