Community members participate in "Coexisiting with Wildlife" event

Over 100 people attended a "Coexisting with Wildlife" event on Sunday in San Luis Obispo.

This educational event was hosted by the Cougar Conservancy and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to teach community members about wildife coexistence measures for at-home and on the trail.

"I think most people, you know, share the landscape, whether you live in or near cougar habitat. Most of us have domestic animals and a lot of the negative interactions that occur between cougars and people are really with our pets," Korinna Domingo, Cougar Conservancy founder & director told KSBY. "And so one of the biggest things that you can do to coexist is to safeguard domestic animals, whether it's your dog or cat or your pet alpaca. Make sure that you bring them in at night or if you can't and they have to be housed outside, you can always opt in for a cougar proof enclosure.”

At this free event, there was giveaways, and exhibits.

This event took place at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in the event room from 2 to 4 p.m.