Community members participate in Lompoc's Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash

Runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels participated in Lompoc's Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash.

The City of Lompoc hosted the event at the the River Park Fitness Trail.

There were two races. The Kid's Turkey Dash one-mile run for children ages 5 to 13, as well as the three-mile fun run, which was available to runners and walkers of all ages.

"I just love the camaraderie and the community and just the beautiful weather here and the nice trails. It is reminiscent of my high school run," said Dana Hjelm, 1st Place Women's Runner.

The top overall female and male children and adults won turkeys and the top second and third place winners won pies.