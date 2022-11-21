Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Community members participate in Lompoc's Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash

fun run.png
Posted at 10:54 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 02:23:40-05

Runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels participated in Lompoc's Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash.

The City of Lompoc hosted the event at the the River Park Fitness Trail.

There were two races. The Kid's Turkey Dash one-mile run for children ages 5 to 13, as well as the three-mile fun run, which was available to runners and walkers of all ages.

"I just love the camaraderie and the community and just the beautiful weather here and the nice trails. It is reminiscent of my high school run," said Dana Hjelm, 1st Place Women's Runner.

The top overall female and male children and adults won turkeys and the top second and third place winners won pies.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png