Community members participated in the 34th annual "Dune Run and Walk"

The 34th annual "dune run and walk" returned to Grover Beach on Sunday.

The dune run and walk was an invitation to athletes of all abilities to sign up and embrace all levels of walkers and runners.

Participants in this community event embarked on a scenic course throughout the Grover Beach boardwalk and dunes, participating in their choice of a 5k run, 5k walk, or 10k run.

Participants gathered at the beach plaza at the end of Grand Avenue and the race began at 9 a.m.

“There are three generations of my family running today. My granddaughter, she's two months old, my daughter and me. It's just something that we have done for years, I want to say probably started in 2008 and we try to do it every year and it's just a really good time for the community to get together,” said Grover Beach Mayor, Karen Bright.

Participants told KSBY the weather was perfect and the runners had great views of the beach, the dunes, and the Pacific Ocean where several humpback whales were seen breaching and feeding just off the coast.