Community members raise funds to protect the Cuesta Inlet

Serene and tranquil, the Cuesta Inlet is beloved by the Los Osos community and beyond.

"Everybody uses this land. This land is so important to this community in general," said neighboring resident, Pete Riley.

A few months ago when it was announced the inlet was up for sale community members grew concerned about what that meant for their ability to access the land.

"I was a bit worried. I come down here at least every other day. I come with my dogs. I come with my family. We go out kayaking from here," said Sand Prints Photography photographer, Ginger Dinunzio.

The inlet is special because it gives access to anyone who enjoys spending time on the water, allowing people to store kayaks, canoes and paddle boards on the property if they are tied down and are marked with a name and phone number.

"You know it's just, It's such a loved place. It's so open and available for everyone to use it," said Dinunzio.

"I believe it's private property now anyway, right? But we all use it," said Riley.

Raising concerns about how the new owner might handle the property.

"Unless that person chose to continue using it in the way we're using it right now then, It's kind of, who knows?" said Dinunzio.

When Dinunzio heard a group of people was planning to fundraise in an effort to buy the property she was inspired to use her own talents to help out.

"I can contribute. We can do a fundraiser here. It's one of my favorite places to photograph," said Dinunzio.

Sand Prints Photography is offering 20-minute sessions for $150 the weekend after Thanksgiving. The session includes two 8x10 prints. Dinunzio says 100% of the session fees go to the fund to save the Cuesta Inlet. But whoever buys the inlet will have to pay a hefty price.

"One million," said Riley.

"There's a long way to go still, but there's a lot of people who want to get involved, so hopefully!" said Dinunzio.

For now, the message remains the same.

"Save Cuesta Inlet!" said Riley.

If you'd like to get involved or donate you can find a link to their Facebook page here.

Sand Prints Photography is booking sessions and can be reached through Instagram and Facebook.