Community members receive free eye exams

Several doctors are teaming up with local organizations to provide people with free eye exams and glasses from Wednesday, Dec. 7, to Friday, Dec. 9.

Community members with no vision coverage by a private insurer or government program are eligible for the services.

The SLO Noor Eye Clinic and VSP Visions Mobile Unit are hosting the event.

The mobile clinic is set up at 40 Prado Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VSP said the first day of the event went wonderfully.

"We had pre-scheduled appointments this morning," said Torrey Tripette, VSP Mobile Clinics Operations Manager. We're hoping to see about 95 people today. We're also going to be here tomorrow and on Friday as well. And we're going to see about 75 patients on those days. If anybody still wants to make an appointment, most of the appointments are full, but if they want to make an appointment, they can go ahead and give a 40 Prado a call. And if we

You can book an appointment by calling SLO Noor Foundation Clinics at (805) 439-1797.

A limited number of walkup appointments are also available.

If you can't get an appointment, VSP has a gift certificate option where people can redeem a free eye exam and pair of glasses.