Community members shared their reactions to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump

Back here on the Central Coast, KSBY took to the streets on Saturday to hear how members of the community are reacting to the shooting.

“Whether you agree or not agree with his personality or whatever or his program, but being shot that's that's never okay. No, in my opinion, said Rene Gansen. visiting from Holland.

KSBY also asked community members about how this incident impacts the U.S. Presidential Campaign.

“Well, I hope he's okay. I mean, that's all I heard, he was shot," said Bobby Gallo, a San Luis Obispo resident. "It's interesting because it's been boring all the time, and I don't know if it's going to change tomorrow or right now. Who knows? I hope he's okay. I hope Trump's okay."

“That's what makes me kind of sad. It's not what it used to be," said Pavel, visiting from the Silicon Valley. "It used to be much more safer, let's put it that way. It can happen to anyone, anywhere, everywhere to anyone, and that's what it is sad. It's happening in front of so many people."

We will continue to provide updates on the incident when they are made available.