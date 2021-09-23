Community members show support for local veterans in need at annual event

Community members dropped off donations for Santa Barbara County's Annual Veterans Stand Down event Wednesday.

Organizers set up a drive-thru drop-off at the Santa Maria Fairpark for community members to participate and show their support.

The event aims to provide homeless and at-risk veterans with hot food, access to services, clothing, and hygiene items.

"Many of the homeless veterans have gotten jobs, places to live, as you know they live on the street so there's a committee that works with them to find places for them to live and communicate with them through the year," said volunteer, Glenda Webb.

Volunteers will be accepting donations every Wednesday, and donations can also be made directly online through Walmart.

The 9th Annual Giveaway event is set for October 16th at the Santa Maria Fairpark.