Community members teamed up to beautify the Oceano Dunes.

The event was put together by the Friends of Oceano Dunes in partnership with Rugged Radio.

The crew, of all ages, met up from 10 AM to 2 PM.

The group focused on picking up trash from around the beach and the dunes.

More than 200 people of all ages signed up to help clean the area.

"It's just a great family event and it cleans this beautiful beach, so other people can come out and enjoy it,” said Jim Suty, the Friends of Oceano Dunes’ president.

Although they've never measured it, the Friends of Oceano Dunes said they usually pick up an estimated 500 pounds of trash.