Community members turn out for Raising Cane's grand opening Tuesday

The fast-food restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday. The Santa Maria location, at 485 W Betteravia Rd., is the first to open on the Central Coast.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 08, 2022
A new fast food joint celebrated its grand opening in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

Raising Cane's, located at 485 W. Betteravia Rd., is open for business.

The restaurant is located across the street from Chick-fil-A, at the corner of Betteravia and S. College Dr. It is open at 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekdays and stays open till 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Festivities included a ribbon cutting, a prize drawing that awarded 20 customers one year of free meals at the restaurant and a live DJ.

The Raising Cane's is the first location to open on the Central Coast.

