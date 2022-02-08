Community mourns Paso Robles teen killed in train incident

The community is mourning the loss of a teen hit and killed by a train in Paso Robles late Monday afternoon.

There’s now a growing memorial along on the train tracks.

All day on Tuesday, friends and family dropped off balloons and flowers in memory of their loved one.

A GoFundMe is circulating on social media to help with funeral expenses for Genesis Guerrero. She lost her life after being hit by a train just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

It happened in the 3400 block of Riverside Avenue behind the Oak Park Community.

“We were able to locate four other people who were with the victim and we were able to confirm that the victim was a juvenile, 13 years old,” said Commander Caleb Davis. Paso Robles Police Department.

Guerrero attended Flamson Middle School where five extra counselors and a mental health therapist are at the school helping her peers get through this difficult time.

“Our day started with each class briefly discussing the tragedy with all students at the school and letting them know that we had a support center,” said Jen Gaviola, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Deputy Superintendent.

Students are able to flow in and out of the center where they can talk or use coloring books and other sensory items.

“We will reassess each day the supports needed for students who not only who knew this young child but also who have had tragedy in their lives that this then of course sparks additional needs,” Gaviola added.

On Tuesday, there were three people at the scene, not with the police department, doing what appeared to be an investigation into what happened. They used a drone and various cones as markers.

KSBY News reached out to Amtrak but they were unable to comment.

A neighbor that said right before the incident, he heard a train honk around 20 times and that he thought it was unusual.

“From everything that we know, there is nothing suspicious. It does not appear to be intentional. It's a tragic accident the best we can tell,” Commander Davis said.

KSBY News spoke with a member of the family and they asked for their privacy at this time.