Community Partners in Caring is looking for volunteers to support seniors

Community Partners in Caring is looking for more helping hands.

Community Partners in Caring is a volunteer-based organization in Santa Maria.

One of its focuses is to help seniors, who may not be able to drive to places on their own. A simple task that goes a long way for elderly people in need of help.

"They're there for you, they help you, they come to your home, they get you in the car,” said Lorraine Alltounian, a Santa Maria resident who benefits from this program. “You're safe, they'll get you to the doctor's office or appointment or lab or whatever."

Right now, the organization said it helps 555 clients, but there are only 79 volunteers, so they need more people to sign up.

"The more volunteers we have and take interest our community takes, the more a possibility we have of expanding and helping those out there that really do need this service," explained Vickie Ponce, Community Partners in Caring Service Coordinator Supervisor.

If you would like to help Community Partners in Caring Service, give the organization a call at 805-925-8000.