Community supports Camp Natoma through its 4th Annual Fall Family BBQ fundraiser

Camp Natoma hosted its 4th Annual Fall Family BBQ fundraiser.

The lunch featured music by local singer & songwriter Jack Milstead and fun activities and games for all ages led by staff members and teens in their counselor-in-training leadership program.

There also was an auction fundraiser to support Camp Natoma programs and facilities.

Some items being auctioned included a day of wine tasting and handcrafted jewelry.

Camp Natoma is a local San Luis Obispo based nonprofit camp, which provides week-long summer camp sessions for youth on the Central Coast.

"They find new skills they learn how to be resilient and independent and many of them really fall in love with the natural world and are inspired to go on hikes on their own take their families camping and hopefully protect our beautiful oak woodland here in San Luis Obispo," said Emily Zbin, the Friends of Camp Natoma Executive Director.

Camp Natoma has been welcoming campers since 1941.

The camp encourages campers to sleep under the stars, connect with nature, and be creative.