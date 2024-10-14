Community to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day with designation of Chumash Heritage National Sanctuary

Congressman Carbajal will be joined by the community in celebrating the designation of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

Carbajal will be joined by Chumash leaders and members of the Biden-Harris Administration, simultaneously marking Indigenous Peoples' Day.

At 11:15 a.m., locals can come out to Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach. Local officials and community leaders will also be present.

The Biden-Harris Administration published its final rule and management plan for the sanctuary. After a final review by the State of California, the sanctuary designation will take effect, estimated to be around December 2024.

The Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary will be the nation's third largest marine sanctuary, and the first to be nominated by an Indigenous group. According to the proposal, the sanctuary will stretch 116 miles of coastline.