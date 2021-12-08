Competition kicks off at Para Surfing Championship in Pismo Beach

Competition at the 2021 ISA World Para Surfing Championship in Pismo Beach kicked off Tuesday morning.

More than 130 adaptive surfers from around the world are scheduled to take part in the event.

They're competing in multiple classes including standing, kneeling, sitting, prone, and vision impairment.

The competition will continue all week with the finals on Saturday.

The action is taking place at the Pismo Beach Pier, or you can watch live and catch highlights on the International Surfing Association's website.