Competitive shooting society meets for Old West match in San Luis Obispo

Members of the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) gathered off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

SASS is an international membership organization that aims to promote and preserve the sport of Cowboy Action Shooting.

Affiliated clubs typically hold monthly matches where civilian sport shooters meet up to socialize and compete.

Today's event in San Luis Obispo featured Old West costumes and decorations.

“People really enjoy coming out here, seeing the costuming, seeing the Old West facades that we've put together over a lot of years here," said a SASS member at Wednesday's meet-up.

The SASS event in San Luis Obispo is open to the public and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 10.

Participants on the range are required to wear ear protection and safety glasses, both of which are available for free on site.