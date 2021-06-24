Complaints prompt SLO County code enforcement inspection at Sunny Acres sober living facility

San Luis Obispo County code enforcement officials served an inspection warrant at the Sunny Acres sober living facility in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning.

The property, located on Los Osos Valley Rd. near Foothill Blvd., provides housing and other services for a few dozen people. Many of the clients are registered sex offenders and/or recovering from addiction.

According to county officials, the inspection came after complaints from neighbors and concerns that some of the residents are living in unpermitted structures, including barns, sheds, and RVs. Only the farmhouse and the owner's apartment are considered legal residences.

The application for the inspection warrant also states concerns about the increasing amount of "junk" being stored on the property, plus the improper dumping and grading of thousands of cubic yards of dirt adjacent to wetlands.

County officials say the purpose of the inspection was to identify whether there are any building code violations on the property. The county secured a warrant for the inspection after officials say they initially requested permission from owner Dan DeVaul to conduct an inspection but were denied.

Neighbors have complained about the condition of the property for years, and it was the subject of a nuisance abatement action in 2012. DeVaul was forced to turn two barns on the property into agriculture use and not allow any residents to live in them.

A new large residential building has since been constructed but DeVaul has not been able to get an occupancy permit because water from the well does not meet minimum health requirements and DeVaul has not been able to hook up to any other water system. The City of San Luis Obispo has reportedly refused to extend water service to the facility.

DeVaul told KSBY News on Wednesday afternoon that he's waiting to hear from county inspectors about what needs to be done at the site.