A pavement rehabilitation project for many downtown Atascadero roadways has been completed.

Atascadero City Council members celebrated the completion with an official ribbon cutting.

The project was started at the beginning of June by the city’s contractor, Souza Construction, and concluded right on schedule, at the end of June.

Local roadways that were a part of the project were: Traffic Way from El Camino Real to Ardilla Avenue; Ardilla Avenue from Traffic Way to Atascadero Avenue; and the public alleyway that runs parallel to El Camino Real, north of Traffic Way.

The city thanks all local residents and business owners for their patience during road construction.