Computer issues affect DMV customers in San Luis Obispo

A technical issue was impacting computers at the San Luis Obispo DMV on Tuesday.

Customers at the SLO DMV were redirected to other nearby offices or to the DMV website.

"When I work all day and go to school as well, this is my only chance with this whole week that I was able to make some time to come in today, so it's kind of an issue for me," said August Nava, Morro Bay resident. "I'm probably gonna have to wait until next week unless I want to drive out to Paso or Santa Maria."

The DMV says customers were still able to use the onsite DMV kiosk despite the computer issues.

Officials expected to have the computers back up by the end of the day on Tuesday.