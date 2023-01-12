Concerns regarding flooding prompt community meeting in Oceano

A community meeting is taking place Thursday night for people who live in the evacuation area around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee in Oceano.

The County of San Luis Obispo is wanting to provide residents with important information and updates about the current evacuation warning, which could potentially turn to an evacuation warning.

The warning has been issued for nearly all of Oceano west of Highway 1 amid ongoing flood concerns.

Since Monday’s storm, water levels have dropped along the Arroyo Grande Creek, but emergency officials are preparing for the possibility of more flooding in the coming days with more rain on the way.

The meeting is taking place at 6:30 p.m. at the Oceano Community Services District Board Room, 1655 Front St., in Oceano. It was also be streamed live on the county's Facebook page.

Supervisors Jimmy Paulding and Dawn Ortiz-Legg are hosting the meeting. CAL FIRE, Five Cities Fire Authority, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, County Public Works Department, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office will also be on hand to provide information and answer any questions.