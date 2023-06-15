Concerts, car shows, fundraisers: Here are 6 things to do this weekend

We are approaching Father's Day weekend, and there are many events you can take Dad out to.

Saturday is the first of many Saturdays in the Park at the Atascadero Lake. The JD project with be opening up the summer concert series. The event takes place from 6: 30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Juneteenth celebrationsare beginning this weekend. The third annual Juneteenth Jubilee is happening in Paso Robles Saturday. The day celebrates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the U.S. There will be games and music starting at 1 p.m. in Downtown City Park. There is also a Juneteenth celebration in Old Town Lompoc on South H Street. And a celebration in San Luis Obispo in Mission Plaza. Both take place on Saturday.

In Santa Barbara, you can attend the 11th Annual Buddy Walkand Festival. This fundraising event supports the Down Syndrome Association taking place Saturday and features live music at Chase Palm Park at 11 a.m.

More live music, on Sunday Concerts in the Park,returns in Santa Maria. This is the first of the summer concert series featuring Skylites at 1 p.m.

If you are looking to support a good cause, a cornhole tournamentis taking place this Sunday to benefit the Woods Humane Society. the "Toss for Tails" event begins at noon at Central Coast Crewing in San Luis Obispo.

If your dad is interested in cars, the Atascadero Elks host their second annual Veterans' Car Show. The car show begins at 9 a.m. at the Atascadero Elks Lodge. All veterans will receive a free burrito for attending.