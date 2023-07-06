'Concerts in the Park' returns Thursday in Santa Barbara, runs through July

The annual 'Concerts in the Park' series hosted by the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation department returns Thursday.

The free concert series happens every Thursday in July from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Great Meadow at Chase Palm Park.

The series started in 2000 and has since gathered large crowds and a wide variety of artists.

Here is this year’s lineup:

Thursday, July 6

Paradise Kings (Rocks, blues and swing)

Thursday, July 13

The Molly Ringwald Project (‘80s dance hits)

Thursday, July 20

Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries (‘50s and ‘60s rock n’ roll)

Thursday, July 27

Mezcal Martini (Latin Jazz)

The bands were selected through an online application that received more than 40 submissions. Band applications for the 2024 series will open in November.

Outside food and drink are allowed, though alcohol is prohibited. The Parks and Recreation Department is asking attendees to leave their pets at home for everyone's safety.