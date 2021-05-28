Concerts in the Plaza to return to Downtown SLO in August

Downtown SLO's Concerts in the Plaza is returning this year.

The popular summer concert series will be celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Concerts are scheduled every Friday from August 6 to September 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.

2021 lineup:



Aug. 6 - Damon Castillo Band

Aug. 13 - Brass Mash

Aug. 20 - Bear Market Riot

Aug. 27- The Kicks

Sept. 3 - The Tipsy Gypsies

Sept. 10 - Truth About Seafood

Sept. 17 - Resination

Sept. 24 - Dante Marsh & The Vibesetters

All concerts are free to the public.

Organizers say they will be following the state's COVID-19 safety guidance and will announce any additional safety measures closer to the start of the concert series.

In the meantime, Downtown SLO is seeking sponsorships for the concerts. For more information on how to become a sponsor, visit downtownslo.com or call (805) 234-9673.