Concerts in the Plaza to return to Downtown SLO in August

Posted at 1:48 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 16:48:45-04

Downtown SLO's Concerts in the Plaza is returning this year.

The popular summer concert series will be celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Concerts are scheduled every Friday from August 6 to September 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.

2021 lineup:

  • Aug. 6 - Damon Castillo Band
  • Aug. 13 - Brass Mash
  • Aug. 20 - Bear Market Riot
  • Aug. 27- The Kicks
  • Sept. 3 - The Tipsy Gypsies
  • Sept. 10 - Truth About Seafood
  • Sept. 17 - Resination
  • Sept. 24 - Dante Marsh & The Vibesetters

All concerts are free to the public.

Organizers say they will be following the state's COVID-19 safety guidance and will announce any additional safety measures closer to the start of the concert series.

In the meantime, Downtown SLO is seeking sponsorships for the concerts. For more information on how to become a sponsor, visit downtownslo.com or call (805) 234-9673.

Original artwork by local artist Colleen Gnos celebrating the 25th anniversary of Concerts in the Plaza depicts local musicians who have performed around the county.

