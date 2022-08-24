Congressman Carbajal to meet with local veterans in honor of the PACT Act

California Congressman Salud Carbajal is scheduled to meet with local veterans service organizations to highlight the new veteran's health law on Wednesday, August 24.

The PACT Act, which was sponsored by Carbajal, will open health care benefits to over 3.5 million veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service, according to the press release. The new law would also consider exposure to burn pits and airborne hazards as a cost of war.

San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Officer Morgan Boyd and retired Army Sergeant Neil Hancox are also expected to join.

The meeting will be held at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building at 1:30 p.m.

The event will also be live-streamed on the Congressman's Facebook page.