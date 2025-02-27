Consolidation proposal on the table for Santa Maria and Guadalupe transit services

The cities of Santa Maria and Guadalupe are considering a proposal to consolidate their public transit systems.

To this day, Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) and Guadalupe Flyer operate individually, but they serve overlapping communities.

Recently, Guadalupe reported several operating challenges, such as increased regulatory demands, which prompted discussions on integrating transit services.

Now that a proposal has been advanced, staff will look for the best approach to consolidate services between the cities. So far, benefits include efficient operations, staff and funding and improved rider experience.

The public will also be allowed to participate by providing feedback before a recommendation is passed onto the City Councils.