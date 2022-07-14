Construction about to begin on a roundabout in Paso Robles

A roundabout at the intersection of Golden Hill Rd. and Union Rd. in Paso Robles has been in the works for more than a decade and construction is about to begin.

"It's crazy over there right now. People don't know when to go," said commuter Hillary Wells.

Those working on the project say traffic collisions are not the reason for the roundabout, but rather widespread confusion among drivers at a four-way stop.

"I think a roundabout would be smart. I think it would not get so congested in there," Wells said.

Some residents don't think the large price tag on the project is worth it.

"I mean, I can see it helping with the traffic flow, but to me it's a waste of money," said Paso Robles resident Tom Davis.

Commuters will have to take an alternate route for 9-12 months while the roundabout is under construction.

"Well, I gotta go a different way because I live out in the Geneseo area so, you know, I gotta take a different way," Davis said.

"Diverting is going to be super annoying for a while, but I do think in the long run it's going to be great," Wells said.

City of Paso Robles Capital Projects Engineer Ditas Esperanza says the 9-12 month timeline is a major improvement from the original construction plan that would have created road closures for about two years. The new plan will also save about $1 million in construction costs.

"If we did not close it, as I told you, there would've been like numerous construction staging," Esperanza said.

The intersection is by commercial shopping areas and the Cuesta College North Campus. The roads are also used by a significant number of county workers each day, all contributing to more traffic in the area.

"It's addressing the volume of traffic and finding an efficient way to move them through the intersection," Esperanza said.

Signage will be posted in the area around the intersection on the 13th Street bridge as a reminder to residents about road closures and detours.

All businesses in the area will remain open during construction.